India End With 61 Medals, 22 Golds As CWG 22 Concludes

India’s medals tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) rose up to a total of 61 on Monday with four more gold medals won on the final day.

Apart from that, the Indian contingent bagged a silver and a bronze medal to cap off the final day. With the final day blitz, India finished fourth on the table of most medals, behind Australia, England and Canada.

India returned a total of 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze in the sporting event.

On the final day, P V Sindhu grabbed headlines to win the women’s singles in badminton, while Lakshya Sen clinched the men’s singles title to hand India a good opening.