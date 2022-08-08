India End With 61 Medals, 22 Golds As CWG 22 Concludes

India’s medals tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) rose up to a total of 61 on Monday with four more gold medals won on the final day.
Apart from that, the Indian contingent bagged a silver and a bronze medal to cap off the final day. With the final day blitz, India finished fourth on the table of most medals, behind Australia, England and Canada.
India returned a total of 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze in the sporting event.
On the final day, P V Sindhu grabbed headlines to win the women’s singles in badminton, while Lakshya Sen clinched the men’s singles title to hand India a good opening.
Sindhu defeated Canada’s Michelle Li in the final, while up against Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG in the men’s final, Sen emerged victorious.
Elsewhere, the badminton men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England to bring the third gold in badminton.
In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal won another gold medal defeating England’s Liam Pitchford in the men’s singles final.
In addition, G Sathiyan won the table tennis men’s singles bronze medal earlier today. However, in a drubbing, the men’s hockey team lost out on the gold after being beaten 0-7 by Australia in the final.