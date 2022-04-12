Dour Weather Conditions, Heavy Rainfall Likely Across NE: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the Northeast is expected to witness widespread rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in the next five days.
IMD said that strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast at lower troposphere levels from April 13 to 15 and a cyclonic circulation with a trough aloft over west Assam and the neighbouring areas will cause incessant rains in the region in the next few days.
Several regions in the Northeast recorded rainfall of more than seven centimeters in 24 hours, the meteorological department said.
Assam’s Bokajan received 10 cm rainfall, while Bokakhat and Dhola received 9 cm and 7 cm rainfall respectively, all of which fall under the Assam and Meghalaya subdivision. In addition, Wokha in Nagaland received 7 cm.
Meanwhile, Guwahati on Monday witnessed stormy conditions which caused damages to property across the city. As a result of the storm, a huge Sal tree fell on a city bus which was parked at the side of the road near the Basistha temple. The city bus was completely destroyed.
A car bearing registration number AS01BV 2993 owned by Haren Sharma was also damaged.
Moreover, the forecast for Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday said that it would receive light to moderate rainfall in many places.
There would be light to moderate rainfall across various places with isolated heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms with winds of up to 30-40 kilometers per hour in Assam and Meghalaya, predicted IMD.
It further predicted that Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura were likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in a few places along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.