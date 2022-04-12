Dour Weather Conditions, Heavy Rainfall Likely Across NE: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the Northeast is expected to witness widespread rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in the next five days.

IMD said that strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast at lower troposphere levels from April 13 to 15 and a cyclonic circulation with a trough aloft over west Assam and the neighbouring areas will cause incessant rains in the region in the next few days.

Several regions in the Northeast recorded rainfall of more than seven centimeters in 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

Assam’s Bokajan received 10 cm rainfall, while Bokakhat and Dhola received 9 cm and 7 cm rainfall respectively, all of which fall under the Assam and Meghalaya subdivision. In addition, Wokha in Nagaland received 7 cm.