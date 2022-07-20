UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns, Alleges Corruption

Setback for Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh as Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Department Dinesh Khatik on Wednesday resigned from his position.

In his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khatik alleged that he was not being listened to as he is from Dalit Community. He also alleged corruption in transfers in the Jal Shakti Department of the UP Government.

He also claimed n his letter that he was not assigned any work for 100 days. "I am resigning because I am hurt," he says in the letter that alleges irregularities in departmental transfers.

"I was not given any importance because I am a Dalit. I have no authority as a minister. My working as a minister of state is a waste for the Dalit community - I am not called for any meeting and not told anything about my ministry. This is an insult of the Dalit community," Mr Khatik wrote.

However, when the media in his native Meerut district sought his reaction over his resignation, Khatik merely said, "There is no such issue." (Esa koi vishay nahi hai). Sources close to the minister in Meerut said he has gone to Delhi.

Reportedly, another minister, Jitin Prasada, is seething with resentment at the Chief Minister and is meeting with the BJP leadership in Delhi in a rare example of discontent coming out in the open in any BJP government.