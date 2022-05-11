UP Police Chief Mukul Goel Removed For 'Neglecting Work, Disobeying Orders'

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was shunted out by the state government for "neglecting his work and disobeying orders", an official statement said.

He has now been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the civil defence department.

Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work, the statement added.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) in June last year.

Notably, this is the first high-profile transfer in the state since Yogi Adityanath assumed power for the second straight term in March this year.

Also Read: Guwahati: Old Cottages In MLA Hostel To Be Demolished