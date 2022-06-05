US: 3 Dead, 11 Injured In Philadelphia Mass Shooting

In yet another shooting incident, at least three people were killed and more than 10 others were injured on Saturday night after a gunman rained bullets on a large crown in downtown Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania.

According to reports, the shooting happened shortly before midnight Saturday when police on patrol heard numerous gunshots from South Street.

The victims who were killed include two men and a woman. All three sustained multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in their deaths.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace, who was responding to the scene, said that he saw a male firing into a crowd of people and then shot at the suspect, after which, the latter dropped the gun.

However, it is unclear if the shooter was hit, he added.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out," said Pace.

Two semi-automatic handguns, one with an extended magazine, were recovered at the scene, Pace further said.

In recent weeks, the US has witnessed a series of shootings including a school in Texas, a church in California, a grocery store in New York and a hospital in Oklahoma.

Dozens have died during these shootings.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had forcefully called for new gun control legislation in response to the recent violence, lamenting the "everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America."

A bipartisan group of Senators met on Thursday to discuss a package of firearms controls, but Republicans have historically resisted tougher gun laws.