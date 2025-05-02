US Approves $131 Million Military Sale to India

The United States has approved a potential foreign military sale worth USD 131 million to India, aimed at enhancing maritime domain awareness and strengthening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Announced by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Wednesday, the deal includes the supply of advanced SeaVision software, training by a Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT), remote analytical support, access to documentation, and related logistics and program support.

Sharing the update on X, the US Department of State stated, “State Dept authorises a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case for India to purchase Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness software and related equipment for an estimated cost of $131 million.”

The DSCA said that the Government of India had specifically requested the SeaVision software, along with necessary enhancements and support services. The agency also confirmed that Congress has been notified of the possible sale.

Highlighting the broader strategic intent, the DSCA noted, “The proposed sale supports US foreign policy and national security objectives by reinforcing the US-India strategic relationship and enhancing the maritime security of a key defence partner that plays a vital role in regional stability.”

The proposed package is expected to improve India's ability to counter current and future threats, particularly by enhancing its maritime surveillance and analytical capabilities. The principal contractor for the deal will be Hawkeye 360, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

The DSCA also confirmed that the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region and that India will be able to absorb the equipment and services without difficulty.

