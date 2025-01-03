US: Plane Crashes Into Building Near Aiport In California; 2 Dead, 18 Injured

A plane crash occurred near the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Southern California on Thursday afternoon, resulting in two deaths and 18 injuries.

According to reports, the crash took place just after 2 pm, approximately 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The plane, a Van's RV-10 single-engine aircraft, crashed into the roof of a furniture manufacturing facility, causing significant damage and sparking a chaotic scene.

Police and emergency crews responded swiftly, evacuating people from the building while tending to the injured. Fullerton Police Department spokesperson Kristy Wells confirmed that 10 people were transported to nearby hospitals, with injuries ranging from minor to severe, while eight others were treated at the scene. Authorities have not yet determined whether the two victims were passengers of the plane or individuals in the building.

Aerial footage of the crash site showed thick smoke rising from the building, with fire engines and emergency responders working amid the wreckage.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).



