Jeju Air Plane Crash in South Korea Claims 47 Lives; Investigation Underway

A tragic aviation accident occurred on Sunday at an airport in South Korea when a Jeju Air Co. plane, a Boeing 737, veered off the runway during landing and collided with a fence, bursting into flames. The mishap killed at least 47 people and injured numerous others, as reported by Reuters citing local media.

The flight, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was returning from Bangkok when the accident took place. According to Flightradar24 data and eyewitness accounts, the plane's landing gear reportedly broke moments before touchdown, leading to the collision, though officials have not yet confirmed this.

Videos circulating on social media captured the devastating scene, showing thick black smoke billowing from the site. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene in Muan, successfully extinguishing the fire and rescuing survivors from the wreckage.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed an all-out rescue operation and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, with emergency officials examining the sequence of events leading to the fire. This tragic event comes just days after an Azerbaijan Airlines crash on December 25, which also claimed multiple lives, adding to the somber mood in the global aviation community.

The disaster has drawn significant attention, with visuals from local media and social platforms showing the plane engulfed in flames as authorities work tirelessly to manage the aftermath.