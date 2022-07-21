US President Joe Biden Tests COVID-19 Positive

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said in a statement.

The statement further said that Biden (79) begun taking Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment for the disease and will isolate at the White House while continuing his duties.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden had recently returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel, and traveled Wednesday to Massachusetts to promote executive actions he was undertaking to address climate change.

He was to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday for a speech on gun safety and crime and a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Meanwhile, First lady Jill Biden tested negative for Covid, her spokesperson said.