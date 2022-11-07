Virat Kohli Named ICC Men's Player Of The Month For Oct 2022

India's star batter Virat Kohli has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October 2022 after some outstanding performances in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli celebrates his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October.

As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against the Netherlands in Sydney, he produced unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the Men's T20 World Cup.

At one stage 31 for four, Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 targets on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls.

The India talisman secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa's sublime finisher David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both enjoyed key contributions at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," ICC quoted Virat Kohli as saying after receiving his ICC Men's Player of the Month prize.

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," he added.

Kohli's efforts played a vital role in helping India reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

India will take on England in the second semi-final on November 10 in Adelaide.

