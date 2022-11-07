Assam: CID Detain Darrang ASP Rupam Phukan In Murder Case

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang district in Assam was on Monday taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police.

According to reports, the name of ASP Rupam Phukan popped up during the interrogation of tainted cop Utpal Bora in connection with a murder case registered at Dhula Police Station.

Meanwhile, the officer in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station, Utpal Bora had been arrested on November 1 after it came to the fore that he had shown negligence towards his duty in the murder case of a tribal girl.

In the following days, CID raided his residence in at Jyotinagar in Assam’s Mangaldoi, which had been sealed after his arrest with his wife also present at the time the CID team conducted the operation.