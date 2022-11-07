Assam: CID Detain Darrang ASP Rupam Phukan In Murder Case

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang district in Assam was on Monday taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police.
According to reports, the name of ASP Rupam Phukan popped up during the interrogation of tainted cop Utpal Bora in connection with a murder case registered at Dhula Police Station.
Meanwhile, the officer in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station, Utpal Bora had been arrested on November 1 after it came to the fore that he had shown negligence towards his duty in the murder case of a tribal girl.
In the following days, CID raided his residence in at Jyotinagar in Assam’s Mangaldoi, which had been sealed after his arrest with his wife also present at the time the CID team conducted the operation.
Bora underwent rigorous questioning in the case during which he had revealed about taking money to undermine the case. Bora had confessed to doing so under instructions from ASP Rupam Phukan, informed officials.
Based on Utpal Bora’s statement, CID today detained Rupam Phukan and has taken him in for interrogation.
It may be noted that the matter was investigated with the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier, three police officers were suspended in connection to the case.
During the raids on Utpal Bora’s residence, CID officials uncovered five luxury watches each worth in lakhs. In addition, they also seized registration documents of luxury foreign-made vehicles.