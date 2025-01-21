Vivek Ramaswamy Exits Trump's 'DOGE' Hours After Inauguration

Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, he announced just hours after US President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday (local time).

Advertisment

According to Politico, Ramaswamy is expected to launch his campaign for Ohio Governor next week. In a post on X, he stated, "It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again!"

It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/f1YFZm8X13 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 20, 2025

However, reports suggest that Musk had been pushing for Ramaswamy’s removal from DOGE. A Republican strategist close to Trump’s advisers told Politico that Ramaswamy had “burned through bridges” and that many in Trump’s circle wanted him out of both Washington, D.C., and Mar-a-Lago.

The divide reportedly deepened over the H1-B visa debate. Ramaswamy’s remarks in December, where he criticized American culture and suggested that the country had "venerated mediocrity over excellence," drew strong backlash from Trump’s base. Politico noted that this controversy was the “final nail in his coffin.”

Trump transition spokesperson Anna Kelly praised Ramaswamy’s contributions, saying he “played a critical role in helping us create DOGE” but that his gubernatorial campaign made it necessary for him to step away. A source also confirmed that Musk and Ramaswamy remain on good terms, but it was not feasible for him to co-lead DOGE while running for governor.

The situation highlights growing tensions within Trump’s MAGA team. Both Musk and Ramaswamy had advocated for expanding the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers, a stance that faced strong opposition from Trump’s core supporters. Musk defended the need to attract top engineering talent, stating, “The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low.”

Meanwhile, Trump, at a Sunday rally, praised DOGE and its mission to cut government costs but did not hint at any imminent changes within the department.