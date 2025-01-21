Trump’s Bold Start: "The US Will Recognize Only 2 Genders, Male and Female"

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in a ceremony held at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath, and JD Vance was inaugurated as the 50th Vice President. The event marked the beginning of a presidency already promising significant changes to domestic and foreign policies.

In one of his first major announcements, Trump declared that the United States would recognize only two genders—male and female. He stated that his administration would work towards building a “merit-based” and “colorblind society.”

This declaration is part of a broader plan to overhaul the federal government’s approach to gender and diversity, particularly targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. In recent months, several major companies, including McDonald's, Walmart, and Meta, have scaled back their DEI initiatives, a trend Trump has endorsed since his election victory in November.

In his inaugural address, Trump doubled down on his hardline immigration policies, announcing plans to declare a "national emergency" at the southern border. He pledged to halt illegal entry into the country and to deport “millions of criminal aliens.” He also outlined measures to reinstate the controversial “remain in Mexico” policy, end the practice of catch and release, and deploy troops to secure the border. Trump further revealed that his administration would designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, stressing the need to address what he described as an “invasion” at the border.

Turning to the economy, Trump took aim at inflation and the rising cost of energy, which he blamed on “massive overspending” by previous administrations. He declared a national energy emergency and vowed to expand domestic oil production, reviving his slogan, “Drill, baby, drill.” Trump framed these measures as essential steps to bring relief to struggling Americans and restore economic stability.

The President also addressed the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, criticizing the response of local authorities. He described the fires as a preventable tragedy that had left even some of the nation’s wealthiest residents homeless. “We cannot allow this to continue,” he said, calling for stronger measures to defend communities from such disasters in the future.

Declaring that a “golden age” for America had begun, Trump proclaimed January 20th as "Liberation Day." He characterized his presidency as a turning point for the country, promising a transformative era defined by renewed strength and prosperity.

