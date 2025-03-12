Voices of Change: Karbi Women Discuss Key Issues Shaping Society

Premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Centre for Karbi Studies (CKS) and the Holistic Life Transforming & Empowering Society (HLTEC), marked International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 with a thought-provoking panel discussion at Yellow Tree Café in Diphu, Karbi Anglong.

The event saw the participation of 55 individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, focusing on raising awareness about nature conservation, sustainable resource management, and the pressing challenges faced by women in the 21st century.

The panel discussions, featuring experts from different fields, covered four key topics related to women's roles in biodiversity conservation, entrepreneurship, and legal rights.

Dr. Bandita Teronpi, Assistant Professor at Lumding College, spoke on "Women as Custodians of Nature: Traditional Roles in Biodiversity Conservation in Karbi Anglong," highlighting the Karbi women's deep-rooted connection with nature and their role in protecting natural resources.

Serlin Beypi, Forest Range Officer of Bokajan Range, Assam Forest Department, emphasized the balance between tradition and sustainability in forest conservation, resource management, and climate change adaptation.

Entrepreneurs Charisma Rongpipi, founder of Yellow Tree Café, Meraki & Happy Farmers, and Serleen Engti Katharpi, founder of Choi, a Karbi traditional clothing brand, discussed the transformative power of women entrepreneurs in driving sustainable development and equity in Karbi society.

Jirleen Rongpipi, Centre Administrator at Sakhi—One Stop Centre in West Karbi Anglong, shed light on the legal challenges faced by women and the importance of accessible judicial support, especially in tackling issues such as early marriages among young girls.

Speaking on women's empowerment, Dr. Bandita Teronpi said, “Karbi women are sustainable users and protectors of natural resources and do not encourage harm to the environment, as per the Karbi belief system.”

Charisma Rongpipi emphasized the importance of supporting local enterprises, stating, "Empowering women through small and micro-enterprises has been my goal. Promoting and using local products can uplift women entrepreneurs and contribute to sustainable development."

Serleen Engti Katharpi pointed out the societal challenges women face in pursuing financial independence. “Support from fellow women and men is essential for their success. Every small victory must be celebrated,” she said.

Jirleen Rongpipi highlighted the difficulties women in Karbi Anglong face in accessing legal and judicial systems, stressing the need for better support mechanisms to ensure their protection and success.

The discussions, moderated by Sabin Rongpipi from the Centre for Karbi Studies, provided a platform for engaging and insightful exchanges between panelists and participants.

Dr. Firoz Ahmed and Jayanta Kumar Sarma of Aaranyak introduced the organization’s conservation initiatives across Northeast India and shared their perspectives on women's empowerment, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship opportunities in Karbi Anglong.

The event was made successful through the collective efforts of Aaranyak, CKS, and HLTEC, with support from IUCN-KfW and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.



