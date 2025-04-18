Waqf Act Row: Dawoodi Bohras Back PM Modi as SC Puts Temporary Brake

A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, extending their gratitude for the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The delegation described the legislation as a “long-awaited requirement” for their community, fulfilling a demand pending for years, according to news agency ANI.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the delegation reaffirmed their confidence in the Prime Minister’s inclusive governance vision, lauding his guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

The Dawoodi Bohras, a prominent Muslim community with roots in western India and a presence in over 40 countries, trace their spiritual lineage to the Fatimid Imams of Egypt—direct descendants of Prophet Muhammad. The community follows the leadership of the al-dai al-mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), a religious office that transitioned from Yemen to India nearly 450 years ago.

The meeting with the Prime Minister comes on the same day the Supreme Court temporarily suspended certain provisions of the amended Waqf Act for seven days. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan instructed the Centre to maintain status quo on the implementation of the Act until the next hearing scheduled for May 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, assured the court that no appointments would be made to the Central Waqf Council or the Auqaf Boards under the amended legislation during this period. He also confirmed that waqf properties registered under the Waqf Act of 1995 would remain unaffected.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 received presidential assent on April 5 after being passed by both Houses of Parliament amid heated debate. The Rajya Sabha approved the Bill with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha passed it with 288 ayes and 232 nays.

However, the legislation is currently facing legal challenges, with 72 petitions filed before the Supreme Court. Petitioners include AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, DMK, and Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed. In response, the Centre has filed a caveat, requesting that no interim relief be granted without its side being heard.

Also Read: SC Flags Concerns Over Waqf-by-User Denotification, Terms It a ‘Huge Problem’