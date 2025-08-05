Was Russia’s Secret Nuclear Submarine Base Damaged in the 8.8 Earthquake?

A powerful earthquake that rocked Russia’s Far East on July 31 has reportedly caused damage to a major nuclear submarine base, according to a recent report by The New York Times.

The quake, measuring 8.8 in magnitude, struck near the Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the strongest seismic events in the region in decades, and triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific.

In the aftermath, a volcanic eruption followed, and now satellite imagery suggests that the Rybachiy submarine base, home to part of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, has sustained visible damage. High-resolution images captured by Planet Labs, a private satellite imaging firm, show that a section of a floating pier at the facility appears to have detached from its moorings.

While no major destruction is evident beyond the pier, the Rybachiy base is one of Russia’s most sensitive and secure military installations. Located near the closed town of Rybachiy, it plays a critical role in housing and supporting nuclear-powered submarines, making it vital to Moscow’s strategic operations in the Pacific.

As of now, the Russian Ministry of Defence has not issued any official statement on the reported damage.

The quake’s impact was felt far beyond the Kamchatka region, with tsunami warnings issued as far as Chile. Local authorities described the tremor as the most severe in decades. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called it a "serious incident," and precautionary evacuations were carried out in vulnerable coastal areas.

The incident comes just months after Russia reportedly repositioned some of its military assets further east, following a surprise Ukrainian drone strike deep inside Russian territory. That attack targeted multiple high-value locations, including an airbase in eastern Siberia.

