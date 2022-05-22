West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh Returns To TMC

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc," TMC tweeted welcoming Singh into the party.

Earlier today, Sing expressed discontent with the functioning of the BJP and said that the party's working has shortcomings in some states including Bengal and Kerala.

He also said that he had put forward his opinion in front of party national president JP Nadda who said that "he will think about it".

“I kept my opinion in front of BJP chief JP Nadda and he said that he'll think about it. BJP has shortcomings in Bengal and Kerala and it's upon the party as a whole how it'll tackle them, being an MP, I can't look into them on an individual level," Singh told ANI.

Also Read: Guwahati: Residents Of Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Vacate