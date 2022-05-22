Guwahati: Residents Of Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Vacate

As many as 16 families in Guwahati’s Panikhaiti were asked to vacate their residences by authorities on Sunday for fear of landslides after heavy rains lashed several parts of Assam.
According to the Chandrapur revenue circle, heavy landslides were likely in the area in light of which, the residents were asked to vacate their residences.
Meanwhile, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration on Saturday issued a notice to residents of several landslide-prone areas of Guwahati, asking them to shift to safer locations.
It may be noted that Assam has been facing severe Flood and Landslide since last ten days.
Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri district have reported flood in the last 24 hours.
During that time two districts, namely, Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metro have also reported landslide incidents.
A total of 81 Revenue Circle and 2,248 villages have been impacted by flood and landslide incidents.
About 6.80 lakh people were impacted, out of which 74,907 people are taking shelters in 282 relief camps.
Relief materials were also distributed to other affected populations who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 214 relief distribution centres opened temporarily.