What is APAAR Card, And Why Every Student Needs To Have It?

The APAAR ID is a 12-digit code designed to store a wide array of academic information digitally. It encompasses scorecards, mark sheets, grade sheets, degrees, diplomas, certificates, and co-curricular achievements. The system ensures smoother transitions between educational stages and institutions, benefiting students pursuing education across various platforms.

The APAAR ID integrates with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), allowing students to accumulate, transfer, and redeem credits across institutions. This system also tracks academic achievements, enabling students to access their educational records anytime. By consolidating all academic milestones onto a single platform, APAAR creates a comprehensive digital profile for students.

To generate an APAAR ID, certain prerequisites must be met. The student’s name in the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) records must match their Aadhaar details to ensure consistency and accuracy. Additionally, the Personal Education Number (PEN), a unique identification number for students, is mandatory for the registration process.

The APAAR ID benefits both current students and graduates. For instance, Krystelle Dsouza, a journalist pursuing her master’s in journalism at Mumbai University, remarked, “I had to create my APAAR ID recently, and it is linked to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). I think this is a great step for students to have access to all of their degree certificates and anything they’ve accumulated throughout their academic trajectory in one place.”

To register for the APAAR ID, students must visit the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) website at abc.gov.in. By clicking on ‘My Account’ and selecting the ‘Student’ option, they can sign up using their mobile number, address, and Aadhaar details to create a DigiLocker account. Once logged in, students must consent to share their Aadhaar details with ABC for KYC verification and submit their academic information, such as school or university details and course information. Upon successful submission, the APAAR ID card will be generated.

Downloading the APAAR ID is a straightforward process. Students can log into the ABC website, navigate to the dashboard, and select the ‘APAAR card download’ option. The card will then be available for download or printing, ensuring easy access to academic records.

This innovative system underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the accessibility and management of academic records for students and graduates alike.