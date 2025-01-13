Feasts, Flames, and Festivities: Assam Welcomes the Spirit of Magh Bihu

Assam is buzzing with anticipation as Bhogali Bihu (or Magh Bihu), the much-loved harvest festival, has arrived. Known for its feasts and celebrations, this festival marks the end of the harvest season and the arrival of the winter season. Beginning Monday, the festivities will bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the season of plenty.

Advertisment

Across the state, markets are bustling with activity as vendors stock up on traditional Bihu delicacies and essentials. Fresh vegetables, fish, ducks, and goats have become staples in preparation for the grand Uruka feast. Households are alive with the aroma of indigenous cakes known as pithas, crafted from rice flour, coconut, sesame seeds, and jaggery. Women in every home are busy preparing these sweet and savory treats, which hold a special place in the Bihu celebrations.

Meanwhile, the youths are hard at work completing the bhela ghars, temporary huts constructed using hay, bamboo, and banana leaves. These structures become gathering spaces on Uruka night, where families and friends come together to cook, feast, and share stories. As dawn breaks on the first day of Magh, these huts are ceremonially set alight as an offering to the fire god, symbolizing gratitude for the harvest and hopes for prosperity.

Communities have also embraced the age-old tradition of community fishing, an activity that fosters camaraderie and collective joy. On Sunday, Gereki Beel in Tezpur witnessed an impressive turnout as thousands gathered to fish together. However, in certain areas like the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, restrictions have been put in place to protect local ecosystems. Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner Shivani Jerngal has prohibited community fishing in rivers, beels, and wetlands under the park's jurisdiction between January 13 and 16, warning violators of legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Markets are overflowing with Bihu specialties, drawing enthusiastic buyers. Items such as sunga doi (curd prepared in bamboo cylinders), buffalo milk curd from Sorbhog and Ramdia, and sunga pitha (bamboo-cooked rice cakes) are in high demand. These traditional delicacies are a highlight of the festive meals, evoking the unique flavors of Assam’s culinary heritage.

The festive spirit has prompted a mass exodus from cities like Guwahati, as people head to their native villages to celebrate with family. Transport hubs such as Khanapara and Jalukbari have seen large crowds, with buses bound for Upper and Lower Assam districts packed with eager travelers.

Religious places across Assam are also gearing up for the festival. The Hayagriva Madhab Mandir in Hajo and the Basistha Temple in Guwahati are preparing to host rituals and events dedicated to Bhogali Bihu.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Magh Bihu: Assam's Cultural Festival