Woman Attacks On-Duty Traffic Cop In Guwahati

A woman allegedly assaulted an on-duty traffic police officer following a road mishap involving a scooter on Sunday night in Guwahati.

The incident took place in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Silpukhuri.

According to reports, the altercation began after a scooter collided with a vehicle near the intersection. Following the accident, a woman got down from the vehicle and began hurling verbal abuse at the traffic police officer who was present at the spot.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation escalated rapidly when the woman, in a fit of rage, laid hands on the officer in full public view,, triggering chaos in the area. Despite being in uniform and on duty, the traffic police officer was subjected to both verbal and physical aggression.

Chandmari police arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and detained the woman and her husband, who was driving the vehicle. The scooter rider was also taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

