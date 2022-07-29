Woman Held With Fake Currency Printing Machine In Guwahati

Guwahati police on Friday seized a fake currency note printing machine and arrested a woman who was in possession of it.

According to sources, the accused woman, namely Usha Barman, was arrested from her rented apartment in Bamunimaidan area of the city.

Fake notes amounting to Rs 21,500 was also seized from the woman, sources informed.

It is learned that the accused woman runs a beauty parlor near to her apartment.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against her at Chandmari police station.