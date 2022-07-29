Top Stories

Woman Held With Fake Currency Printing Machine In Guwahati

Fake notes amounting to Rs 21,500 was also seized from the woman, sources informed.
Woman Held With Fake Currency Printing Machine In Guwahati
Pratidin Time

Guwahati police on Friday seized a fake currency note printing machine and arrested a woman who was in possession of it.

According to sources, the accused woman, namely Usha Barman, was arrested from her rented apartment in Bamunimaidan area of the city.

It is learned that the accused woman runs a beauty parlor near to her apartment.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against her at Chandmari police station.

