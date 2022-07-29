National

ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Car Designer Dileep Chhabria

Chhabria had set up DC Designs in 1993 with the aim of offering design and prototyping services to the Indian automobile industry and provide customized solutions for individual buyers.
DC Design's Dileep Chhabria
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at several premises linked to Dilip Chhabria, the owner of DC Design in Mumbai and Pune on Thursday.

The agency also registered a case of money laundering against the car designer on the basis of several cases against him by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, reported ANI.

Chhabria was arrested in December 2020 by the CIU team after his firm DC Designs was found to have taken loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers looking to purchase DC sports cars. The company then defaulted on repayment.

According to reports, Chhabria is facing three cases against him, two by the CIU and one by the EOW units of the Mumbai Police.

He has been a pioneer in this field and his DC Avanti is considered as India’s first sports car was launched in 2016.

