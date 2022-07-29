ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Car Designer Dileep Chhabria

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at several premises linked to Dilip Chhabria, the owner of DC Design in Mumbai and Pune on Thursday.

The agency also registered a case of money laundering against the car designer on the basis of several cases against him by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, reported ANI.

Chhabria was arrested in December 2020 by the CIU team after his firm DC Designs was found to have taken loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers looking to purchase DC sports cars. The company then defaulted on repayment.