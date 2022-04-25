Police Seize 112 kgs Ganja in Assam, 4 Arrested

112 kilograms of ganja have been seized in massive search operations conducted by the Nagaon and Raha Police at Sapormukh in Assam’s Nagaon district on late Sunday night.

The search operations were conducted in the Agartala-Madhya Pradesh Habibganj Rani Kamlapati Express train. The seized ganja has a market value of around Rs 4 crores.

According to reports, ganja smugglers were transporting the ganja from Tripura via train. However, based on secret inputs, Hojai Police conducted search operations in the Agartala-Madhya Pradesh Habibganj Rani Kamlapati Express and seized a huge amount of ganja sealed in packets.

The police also arrested four ganja smugglers.

Meanwhile, on interrogating the four arrested smugglers, the Nagaon and Raha Police carried out search operation in the train at Sapormukh and seized the huge consignment of ganja.

The smugglers had hidden the ganja in a box at a washroom of one of the coaches of the train.

The police had to use cutter machines and hammers to break the box and take out the ganja.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway into the matter by the police.

Notably, the search operation was conducted under the supervision of Dhurba Bora, Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district.

