World Bank Expresses Strong Confidence in Indian Economy, Urges Investment

The World Bank reaffirmed its confidence in the Indian economy and encouraged global investors to invest in the country. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit on Wednesday, World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame stated that despite a slight slowdown, India's economic prospects remain strong.

Advertisment

"We are not worried about India's growth at the moment. We are very bullish about India and will remain bullish," Kouame said, emphasizing that minor fluctuations in growth do not impact the World Bank's positive outlook.

Addressing concerns over recent economic data, he described India as a "shining light" in the global economy and an attractive destination for investment.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India's economic growth at 7.2 percent for the current fiscal year, down from 8.2 percent in 2023-24.

Also Read: MoUs Signed, Now the Real Challenge Begins: Assam CM on Advantage Assam 2.0