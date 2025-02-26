MoUs Signed, Now the Real Challenge Begins: Assam CM on Advantage Assam 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the enthusiasm surrounding the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, emphasizing the significant number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the event. However, he cautioned that the real challenge lies in translating these agreements into tangible investments that benefit the state’s economic landscape.

Advertisment

"We have seen immense enthusiasm. Several MoUs have been signed, but the challenge now is to convert these into reality," Sarma stated while addressing the media.

He further revealed that the summit had successfully attracted foreign investments, with Malaysia, Singapore, and several other nations expressing interest in Assam’s growing economy. Additionally, he anticipated more investment proposals in the coming months, signaling continued momentum.

On the second and concluding day of the summit, a pivotal session titled "The Skies of Tomorrow: Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing in Assam" was held at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati. This session explored Assam’s potential in aerospace and defence manufacturing, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators.

Delivering the keynote address, Assam’s Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and Home (Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defense),Rupesh Gowala, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem conducive to aerospace and defence manufacturing. He emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is rapidly emerging as a key player in the sector.

"Initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat are driving self-reliance, positioning India as a global defence manufacturing hub. Assam is poised to play a crucial role in this transformation," Gowala stated.

He further announced the introduction of the Assam Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Policy, 2025, which presents lucrative opportunities for both domestic and international defence manufacturers. Extending an invitation to investors, startups, and technology leaders, Gowala urged them to collaborate in shaping Assam into a premier hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing in India.