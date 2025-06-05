World Environment Day: PM Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling in Honour of 1971 War Women

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Sindoor sapling at his official residence on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The sapling was gifted to him by a group of women who had shown exemplary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. These women were part of the 300-strong group that rebuilt the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj under extreme conditions.

This symbolic gesture followed the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26, where he launched and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth over ₹82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Addressing a gathering during his visit, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the people of Kutch and paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs, especially Shyamji Krishna Varma. He also invoked the blessings of Ashapura Mata, acknowledging her spiritual significance to the region.

Recounting his longstanding association with Kutch, the Prime Minister shared personal memories of frequent visits to the district, even before becoming Chief Minister. He praised the strength and determination of the local farmers and reflected on how their indomitable spirit had shaped the region’s transformation.

PM Modi spoke of the hardships Kutch faced in the past, especially after the devastating earthquake, and how the region defied all odds to emerge stronger. “Kutch has become a thriving centre for trade, commerce, and tourism,” he said, adding that its role in India’s growth story will continue to expand in the coming years.

