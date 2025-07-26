World War 2 Memorials in Arunachal Set for Restoration

In a major step towards honouring the memories of World War II soldiers, a team from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Delhi, visited Arunachal Pradesh on Friday to inspect key historical sites for restoration and development.

The team’s visit marks the beginning of efforts to upgrade these sites into proper memorials that can attract visitors and help people remember the sacrifices made during the war. Among the places visited were the World War II Cemetery, Laal Pool, Hamilton Bridge, Hell Gate, and a portion of the old Stilwell Road that leads to Pangsau Pass.

The CWGC delegation was led by Amit Bansal, Regional Head for the Indian Subcontinent, along with Salew Pfotte, who manages the Guwahati and Digboi regions. They carefully examined the sites to see what kind of repair or improvements are needed.

The visit was guided by MLA Laisam Simai of the 51st Nampong Constituency, who has been strongly supporting the idea of preserving these places. He said the goal is to make the World War II Cemetery in Jairampur and other related sites among the best in the region.

Several local officials were also part of the visit, including Col. Jitender Mehta, Lt. Col. TC Tayum, ADC Jairampur, DFO Jairampur, and SDO Nampong, showing that both the military and civil administration are working together on this effort.

The CWGC team promised to help gather more information about the cemetery from their main office in the UK and support the project in every way possible.

