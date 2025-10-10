Zubeen Case: Bonkim Roy Medhi And Jayanta Kakati Speak On Siddharth Sharma

Bonkim Roy and Jayanta Kakati held a press conference today in Basistha, Guwahati, addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding the JJM work order under GB Construction and the involvement of Sidhharth Sharma

The work order in question, valued at 18.74 crore, was issued in the name of GB Construction. Allegations had emerged suggesting that Siddharth Sarma was involved in this contract.

However, Bonkim Roy and Jayanta Kakati clarified that Siddharth Sarma had no involvement whatsoever. They stressed that the investment in the work was made entirely by Zubeen Garg.

Speaking at the conference, they said, “We do not know why Siddharth Sarma’s name has been brought into this matter. Proof must be provided of any direct or indirect involvement with us. We know him only as Zubeen Garg’s manager, like a brother. Beyond that, there is no relationship.”

They confirmed that all relevant information had been shared with the SIT and that they had also spoken to Garima Garg during Laxmi Puja.

They emphasised that they will discuss the matter further after the release of the film Roi Roi.

“Our primary concern is ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg. Discussions on property or financial matters will come later,” they said.

They further added that they feel the investigation into Zubeen’s death may be getting diverted and insisted, “The truth must not be hidden. Zubeen deserves justice, and this is an extremely sensitive issue. We must focus on the facts and speak only the truth.”

They said, “Our main goal is to clarify what really happened during the period from September 17 to September 19."

"If anyone is found guilty, they should face the strictest punishment. We urge the SIT to release its final report as soon as possible.”

Regarding responsibilities on the project, they clarified: Jayanta Kakati handled billing, while Bonkim Roy Medhi oversaw on-site work.

They added that they have no knowledge of any other activities carried out by Siddharth Sarma.

Also Read: “We Need Justice Now”: Jayanta Kakati and Ibson Lal Baruah Reacts to Zubeen Garg’s Death