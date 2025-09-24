“We Need Justice Now”: Jayanta Kakati and Ibson Lal Baruah Reacts to Zubeen Garg’s Death

The untimely demise of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg has sparked strong reactions across the state. Music Producer, Ibson Lal Baruah and Music Composer, Jayanta Kakati, speaking on the matter, demanded clarity and justice, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking on the matter, Ibson Lal Baruah expressed his anger over the situation, noting, “Had Zubeen Garg charged even a modest fee, many in Assam would have criticised him, despite him rightfully deserving much more. Today, numerous prominent singers perform at programs for a few lakh rupees, a fact that the common people remain largely unaware of.”

Meanwhile, Jayanta Kakati criticised claims made by Shyamkanu Mahanta. He stated that “Zubeen Garg had travelled for Relaxation. If it was indeed a Relaxation trip, why were his photographs circulated, and who arranged his travel? Everyone involved must come forward. Shyamkanu Mahanta is misleading people by claiming it was just a recreational trip.”

He further added, “Zubeen had a theatre performance scheduled on 2–3 September. On that day, Shyamkanu Mahanta invited him to attend the North East Festival on September 17 and arranged a dinner for him on the 18th.

While some might think my remarks could create controversy, I am speaking the truth. According to Siddharth, Zubeen’s authorised manager, four individuals had taken the hotel on lease and collected money. No one killed Zubeen, but complete negligence surrounds his management. Siddharth was supposed to ensure his welfare, but he failed to do so.”

Jayanta Kakati also cautioned against attempts to divert attention from the real issues. Some claims that Siddharth was present yesterday are false. Even the residents in Assam have not commented on this matter.

Shyamkanu Mahanta has to reveal the truth. Everyone who knows anything must come forward. Journalists and media personnel, who have the privilege of information, or were not on that ship, but if they know the facts, must speak up.”

Zubeen Garg’s professional commitments highlight that even after payment, copyright producers manage the music rights. Siddharth displayed Zubeen’s photograph at the North East Festival. This responsibility fell on Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The demand for a transparent investigation and accountability continues to grow as fans and colleagues mourn the loss of one of Assam’s greatest musical talents.