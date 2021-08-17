Union Health Minister M Mandaviya To Visit Assam Today

Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya will be visiting Assam on Tuesday to take stock of the Covid 19 situation in Northeast.

According to sources, Union Health Minister Mandaviya will also take stock of the new AIIMS constructed in Changsari of Kamrup district.

The minister will sit for meeting regarding the Covid-19 scenerio at 1. 35 pm today along with other health officials and review the situation.

Mandaviya will reach AIIMS in Changsari at around 4.45 pm in the evening today.

Assam on Monday recorded 758 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 7,707. The positivity rate of the state is 0.69 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 1,10,581 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (163), Barpeta (49), Lakhimpur (49), and Nalbari (45).

Meanwhile, 1,014 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,66,101 with a recovery rate of 97.49 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,502 with a fatality rate of 0.95 per cent. The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,80,657.

