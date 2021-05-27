Video of a Girl Being Sexually Abused Goes Viral in Social Media

A girl believed to be from the Northeast has been tortured and sexually abused by a gang of five persons including a woman. The video of the girl being tortured went viral on social media since late Wednesday night showing the five culprits brutally abusing the girl.

The culprits slapped the girl and also stepped on the victim’s face before stripping her naked.

According to reports, the girl in the video was the same girl who had committed suicide recently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan identified as Lovikali Sumi from Nagaland.

However, Jodhpur police clarified that the victim in the video and the girl who committed suicide in Rajasthan are not the same.

Meanwhile, Assam Police also released the photos in its official Twitter handle and announced rewards for those who will find the culprits from wherever they belong to. In a tweet, the Assam Police said, “Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely.”

“Though it is not clear where this incident took place and it may not be from Assam, we are reaching out to proactively locate the culprits,” Assam Police added.

These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.



The time or place of this incident is not clear.



Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6 — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021

Moreover, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Robin Hibu said that police are trying to ascertain the identities of the criminals.

“We are trying to identify the culprits. Police are on the job,” Robin Hibu said.

“We are trying to identify the girl, also the perpetrators for further action. The video is not related to the Naga girl suicide case of Late Lovikali Sumi of Jodhpur. The sister of the dead girl and police have verified the video, it is not the suicide girl. I have personally spoken to DCP Jodhpur,” said Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Robin Hibu.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men and 1 woman is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had a detailed discussion with the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils.”

