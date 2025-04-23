Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Worship Lord Ganesha

Vinayak Chaturthi is a significant observance in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of prosperity. Celebrated twice a month during Shukla and Krishna Paksha, this sacred day is considered highly auspicious for performing Ganpati Puja and seeking blessings for success, wisdom, and good fortune.
Phalguna Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Date and Significance
Phalguna Vinayak Chaturthi will be observed on March 3, 2025. The Shukla Chaturthi tithi begins on March 2 at 9:01 PM and concludes on March 3 at 6:02 PM. This vrat (fast) is believed to eliminate hurdles from life and bless devotees with peace, happiness, and progeny, especially for those seeking children.
Puja Timing and Rituals
-
Auspicious Puja Time: 11:23 AM to 1:43 PM on March 3, 2025
-
Moonrise Time: Avoid moon sighting between 8:40 AM and 10:11 PM on this day, as it is considered inauspicious.
How to Perform the Puja:
-
Wake up early, take a bath, and clean the puja space.
-
Install an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha on a clean platform.
-
Offer modaks, black sesame laddoos, durva grass, akshat (unbroken rice), turmeric, and seasonal fruits.
-
Light a diya and incense, and chant 12 holy names of Lord Ganesha (Sumukh, Ekadant, Kapil, Gajkarnak, Lambodar, Vikat, Vighna-Nash, Vinayak, Dhumraketu, Ganadhipa, Bhalachandra, Gajanan).
-
Perform the Ganesh Aarti and conclude the fast after moonrise by offering milk to Chandra Dev.
Vaishakh Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: A Powerful Day for Wealth Remedies
Vaishakh Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on May 1, 2025. According to the Vedic Panchang, Chaturthi tithi starts on April 30 at 2:12 PM and ends on May 1 at 11:23 AM.
Auspicious Muhurat Timings:
-
Brahma Muhurat: 4:14 AM – 4:57 AM
-
Vijay Muhurat: 2:31 PM – 3:04 PM
-
Godhuli Muhurat: 6:55 PM – 7:17 PM
-
Nishita Muhurat: 11:56 PM – 12:39 AM
Puja Vidhi (Steps):
-
Begin with Surya Arghya (water offering to the Sun).
-
Clean the altar and place the idol of Lord Ganesha.
-
Offer durva grass, turmeric, flowers, modaks, and fruits.
-
Recite the Ganesh Chalisa and chant mantras.
-
Perform the Aarti and distribute prasad.
Special Remedy for Financial Relief
On Vaishakh Vinayak Chaturthi, it is highly recommended to recite the Rinharta Ganesh Stotra to overcome debts and attract prosperity. Devotees believe that sincere prayer on this day can lead to financial stability and the removal of long-standing monetary troubles.
Vinayak Chaturthi in 2025 brings two powerful opportunities—on March 3 and May 1—to honor Lord Ganesha, seek his divine blessings, and remove barriers from life. Whether it’s for progeny, peace, or financial relief, observing this sacred vrat with devotion and proper rituals ensures spiritual merit, success, and fulfillment of wishes. Let this year’s Vinayak Chaturthi be a time of new beginnings and positive transformations.
