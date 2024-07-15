As Flood Recedes, Let’s Think About Its Mitigation

Many animals also cross the National Highway-715 on its southern border to climb the hilly areas of Karbi Anglong. While crossing the highway, some precious animals are killed by the speeding vehicles and hence the authorities instruct the drivers to maintain the safe speed limit to avoid any unwanted incidents. Often the vehicles are escorted by the forest officials while crossing the park to prevent accidents with the fleeing animals. The Unesco world heritage site, which gives shelter to more than 2600 one-horned rhinos along with Asiatic elephants, water buffalo, tigers, etc faced a major flood in 2017, when over 350 animals died due to drowning and colliding with moving vehicles on the highway.