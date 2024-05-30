Safeguarding Interest of Assam's Indigenous People

Meanwhile, the anti-influx body PVM highlighted the incident of Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where two local residents were physically assaulted by a group of Bangladeshi origin vendors on 24 April. According to the PVM statement, Jiten Deka went to sell his vegetable produce in the daily market controlled by the Mangaldoi municipal board, where he was obstructed and later beaten up severely by those vendors. Deka’s son Sasanka came to his assistance and he was also beaten up badly by them following which Sasanka had to be admitted in Mangaldoi civil hospital. Deka’s wife lodged a complaint at Mangaldoi police station on the same day, but no action was taken. Later when a group of villagers organised a protest demonstration, the complaint was registered on 4 May and one person was arrested.

PVM convenor Upamanyu Hazarika led a representatives to the municipal board and pushed for cancelling the licenses of those offending vendors. A PVM delegation also approached Darrang police superintendent to demand for legal actions against those offenders. Hazarika, a Supreme Court advocate, expressed anger over the developments and commented that until and unless the NRC Assam draft’s re-verification is carried out, 80 Lakhs Bangladeshis detected as the foreigners, safeguarded the rights of indigenous people on land, job, trades, etc Assam will soon head towards becoming a Bangladeshi majority State. Speaking about the final NRC draft, Hazarika claimed that it had only helped many Bangladeshi families to enrol their names in the list. He termed the NRC, which excluded only 19 lakh migrants from the list of genuine Indian citizens, as a failure to the six-year long Assam agitation and an insult to the sacrifice made by 855 martyrs.