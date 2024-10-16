Asomiya As a Classical Language

The Union government in New Delhi decided to create a new category of languages as Classical in October 2004 and declared Tamil as a classical language. Some important criteria for the same were also formulated including high antiquity of its early text/ recorded history over a thousand years, a body of ancient literature/ texts, which is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, the literary tradition as original and not borrowed from another speech community, etc. It was followed by the constitution of a Linguistic Experts Committee under Sahitya Akademi to examine the proposal for a particular language for the said status.