Nava Thakuria
Now it’s official-Assamese (Asomiya) as a classical language. The Union Cabinet on 3 October 2024 approved to confer Classical Language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Bengali (Bangla) and Assamese languages. The classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone.
Assamese, which is spoken by over 20 million people on Earth, gets an entry to the prestigious category already comprising Tamil (notified in 2004), Sanskrit (2005), Telugu (2008), Kannada (2008), Malayalam (2013) and Odia (2014) languages.
The Union government in New Delhi decided to create a new category of languages as Classical in October 2004 and declared Tamil as a classical language. Some important criteria for the same were also formulated including high antiquity of its early text/ recorded history over a thousand years, a body of ancient literature/ texts, which is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, the literary tradition as original and not borrowed from another speech community, etc. It was followed by the constitution of a Linguistic Experts Committee under Sahitya Akademi to examine the proposal for a particular language for the said status.
As a linguistically diverse nation, India nurtures more than 121 languages and thousands of sub-languages or dialects. Now conferring the classical status to a widely used language should help encourage academic research, acknowledgement to linguistic heritages and preservation with documenting and digitizing ancient texts.
The government usually supports in announcing national & international awards, establishing chairs in reputed universities and various other initiatives to promote the classical languages. The recent declaration is expected to benefit Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. Nevertheless, Pali is widely spoken in Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
Assam’s official language Asomiya is rooted in Sanskrit and it can be traced since the days of 7th century. A number of linguists argue that pre-modern Assamese scripts are found in Charyapadas (ancient Buddhist Tantric text). Various scholars believe that Assamese was enhanced by both Magadhi-Prakrit and Kamrupi-Prakrit groups.
During the days of Mahabharat, the larger Brahmaputra valley was known as Pragjyotishpur and it came to exist as Kamrup kingdom in the contemporary period of Samudra Gupta (one of the greatest rulers of Bharat during 335–375 CE).
Assamese scripts are similar to Bengali and Maithili. Being a vibrant and evolving language, Asomiya is also understood in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and some parts of Bangladesh and Bhutan. Great Assamese poet Kaviraj Madhav Kandali translated Ramayana (in Sanskrit) into Assamese in the 14th century.
Saptakanda Ramayana is known as one of the earliest translations into a modern regional language (only preceded by Tamil and Telugu translations). Kandali projected the epic characters namely Rama, Sita and others in a non-heroic way. As the Adikanda and Uttarakanda of Kandali's literary work were lost, those were inserted respectively by great Vaishnavite saint Madhavdeva and his Guru Sankardeva, the greatest son of the soil in far eastern Bharat, during the 16th century. Earlier, Hem Saraswati created Prahlad Charita, an Assamese poem with a lot of Sanskrit words in the 13th century.
State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already expressed his gratitude to the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision to accord Assamese the classical status. The saffron leader opined that this recognition will help the Assamese language that carries the ancient wisdom of numerous saints, philosophers, thinkers and writers, to be better preserved.
Promoting the language that lasted over a thousand years with independent traditions will now be more accommodative, he added. With an aim to celebrate the historic achievement, Assam will now observe Bhasa Gaurob Saptah from 3 to 9 November next, where the universities, schools and civil society organisations will host events to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose works shaped the language since the 4th century AD.
Meanwhile, a northeast India-based forum of nationalist citizens extended heartfelt thanks to New Delhi for paving the way to recognise Assamese as a classical language. Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA), in a media statement, appreciated everyone who contributed for the momentum to achieve the honour.
Now the forum insists on developing Asomiya as an internet-savvy language so that any user can cross-check the spelling & construction of sentences while using various digital media platforms. Moreover, many Assamese words are still printed differently in a number of well-known dictionaries. Some words recorded in the school books of yesteryears are now assumed as wrong. The forum insisted on resolving these issues passionately with a scientific approach.
Moreover, the eastern Assamese dialect (primarily spoken in upper Assam) was considered as the standard (written) form Asomiya for official uses in government communication, educational purposes and the mainstream media outlets. The western Assamese dialect (spoken in lower Assam) was not considered for the status, seemingly to distinguish the difference with the working Bengali language.
The forum argues that all those words (precisely from Kamrupiya) which survived orally for centuries now among native speakers in western Assam should also be incorporated without delay. A debate, every Assamese should endorse a pragmatic way to define Asomiya as an inclusive, modern and evolving language.