Assam Tea Story On A Table Calendar

What would the world do without tea! That was an important line from a chapter in the textbook, which our high school teacher pronounced dramatically. Our beloved English teacher also threw light on Sydney Smith, the 18th century British writer, who penned the chapter adding many amazing sentences like- Thank God for tea! I am glad I was not born before tea, etc. But till then we had partial ideas about the tea and its garden, not to speak of varied ways of its preparation. Being a resident of Kamrup, I never saw a tea garden till my college days and knew only one way of preparing tea that’s with milk and sugar. My idea of tea garden along with the plantation community was limited to some books, novels and Assamese movies only.