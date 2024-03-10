ONDC: Greater Market Access for Assam Tea

A deeper dive into the platform centric model reveals that sellers onboarded by the platform have limited control over their brand identity, customer relationships and even pricing to some extent. The onboarding fee/commissions charged by the platform(s) are often on the higher side and this impacts the profit margins of the seller. Moreover, sellers’ visibility is limited to the buyer’s logging on to the relevant platform. To increase his visibility to a larger audience each seller must onboard onto several platforms which adds to his costs. The platform-centric model often portrays to have revolutionized e-commerce by offering convenience and efficiency for both buyers and sellers. However, the lack of control for sellers, potential for limited competition, and data privacy concerns seeded the need for a fair and balanced online marketplace for all stakeholders.