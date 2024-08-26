Assam: When Indigenous People Fight Illegal Nationals

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also in charge of the State home portfolio, made a stern comment through his social media handling over the Dhing incident and directed the State police chief GP Singh to rush to the location and ensure swift actions against the monsters. He asserted that the Dhing incident was a crime against humanity and that the government will not spare the perpetrators.

Shockingly, the very next morning news broke that the prime accused in the gang-rape Tafajjul Islam died by drowning as he tried to escape police custody by jumping into a pond. He was taken to the location to recreate the crime scene. Tafazzul reportedly attacked the police personnel on duty and tried to flee. After two hours of search by State Disaster Response Force personnel, his body was recovered from the pond. Meanwhile, a number of protest rallies were organized in different parts of Assam supporting the demand of Dhing-lady agitators. A group of indigenous people’s organisations even issued a deadline to Miya Muslims (indicating Muslims of Bangladesh origin) to leave upper Assam within a week. They were loud & clear that the Dhing rape was committed by the Miyas only and urged the government to do the needful to safeguard the indigenous population in Assam.