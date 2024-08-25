Bridging the Gap: Assam’s Leap Forward with PM-DevINE

However, the success of this vision will depend on several factors. First, there is a need for more effective coordination between central and state governments to ensure that projects are implemented in a timely and efficient manner. Second, there is a need for greater focus on local needs and priorities, with projects tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities in different parts of the state. Finally, there is a need for sustained investment and policy support to ensure that the gains made under PM-DevINE are sustained over the long term.