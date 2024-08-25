Bridging the Gap: Assam’s Leap Forward with PM-DevINE

Anirudh Goswami & Mrinal Talukdar
The North East region of India has historically been viewed as a crucial area for the country's overall development, yet it has often been marginalized in terms of resource allocation and infrastructural development. In recent years, however, there has been a significant shift in this approach, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Government has increasingly recognized the strategic importance of the North East, not only for its geographical location but also for its potential in terms of natural resources, cultural heritage, and human capital.
The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for NorthEast (PM-DevINE), launched in the Union Budget 2022-23, represents a clear manifestation of this renewed focus. This initiative aims to fund infrastructure projects and socio-economic development activities specifically tailored to the needs of the North East, with a particular emphasis on filling the gaps in various sectors. The scheme, with an initial allocation of ₹1,500 crore and a total outlay of ₹6,600 crore over four years, is fully funded by the central government, underscoring the high priority placed on the region’s development.
Sectoral Analysis of PM-DevINE’s Impact in Assam
Education Sector
One of the key areas of focus under PM-DevINE is the education sector. The transformation of 20 schools into Centers of Excellence in Kamrup District, with an allocated budget of ₹132 crore, is a flagship project under this initiative. This project is critical for improving the quality of education in Assam, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all. However, the progress on this project has been slow, with only ₹7 crore spent by July 2024, raising concerns about the effectiveness of its implementation.
In comparison to past efforts, where education projects often received sporadic attention, the current focus under PM-DevINE represents a more structured approach, albeit with challenges in execution. The selection of Kamrup, one of the most literate districts in Assam, for such a project raises questions about whether this allocation could have been more impactful in regions with lower literacy rates. A more scientific approach to identifying gaps and targeting resources to districts lagging in educational outcomes could enhance the overall effectiveness of these initiatives.
Health Sector
The health sector in Assam is another area where PM-DevINE aims to make a significant impact. The construction of a new medical college in Sivasagar District, with an approved budget of ₹499.82 crore, is expected to enhance healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical education in the region. This aligns with SDG 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. However, like the education sector, the progress on this project has been limited, with no significant expenditure reported by mid-2024.
Historically, health projects in Assam have often been plagued by delays and underfunding. The current initiative under PM-DevINE, while ambitious, faces similar challenges. To ensure the success of such projects, it is crucial to address the systemic issues that have historically hindered the effective implementation of health initiatives in the state.
Infrastructure Development
Infrastructure development is a central pillar of the PM-DevINE scheme, reflecting the Union Government’s broader strategy under the PM GatiShakti framework. In Assam, this includes the upgradation and widening of roads, such as the project to convert existing two-lane roads into four-lane roads, with an allocated budget of ₹271.45 crore. Additionally, the development of the MaaKamakhya Access Corridor in Guwahati, with a budget of ₹498.37 crore, is another significant infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity and tourism.
These projects are critical for addressing the long-standing infrastructural deficits in Assam, which have been a major deterrent to investment and economic growth. In comparison to past efforts, which were often piecemeal and lacked a cohesive strategy, the current focus under PM-DevINE represents a more integrated approach. However, the success of these projects will depend on the timely allocation and utilization of funds, as well as effective coordination between central and state authorities.
Economic and Industrial Development
Economic and industrial development is another key focus area under PM-DevINE, with specific projects aimed at boosting Assam’s industrial base and creating employment opportunities. The establishment of a Skill Development Centre at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, with an approved budget of ₹35.12 crore, is one such initiative. This project aims to enhance the skill set of the local workforce, aligning with SDG 8, which promotes sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth and full and productive employment.
In the past, economic and industrial development in Assam has been hindered by a lack of investment and inadequate infrastructure. The current focus under PM-DevINE, which includes the development of industrial parks and incentive-based manufacturing facilities, represents a significant shift towards creating a more conducive environment for industrial growth. However, the success of these initiatives will require not only financial investment but also policy support and effective implementation at the ground level.
Comparison with Past Initiatives
When compared to past initiatives, PM-DevINE represents a more comprehensive and strategic approach to the development of Assam and the broader North East region. In the past, development efforts in the North East were often fragmented, with limited coordination between central and state governments. Funding allocations were typically lower, and projects were frequently delayed or abandoned due to various challenges, including logistical difficulties, lack of infrastructure, and political instability.
The current approach under PM-DevINE, with its focus on infrastructure, social development, and economic growth, reflects a more holistic understanding of the region’s needs. The emphasis on fully central funding and the alignment with broader national strategies, such as PM GatiShakti, indicates a more concerted effort to integrate the North East into the national development narrative.
However, despite these positive developments, the execution of PM-DevINE projects has faced significant challenges. Delays in project implementation, low utilization of allocated funds, and the need for better alignment of projects with local needs are issues that must be addressed to ensure the success of the initiative. Moreover, there is a need for greater transparency and accountability in the management of these projects, particularly in terms of fund allocation and utilization.
The Union Government’s Vision for the North East
The Union Government’s vision for the North East, as articulated through PM-DevINE, reflects a recognition of the region’s strategic importance and its potential for contributing to the country’s overall development. This vision is based on the understanding that the North East, with its rich natural resources, cultural diversity, and strategic location, can play a crucial role in India’s economic growth and geopolitical strategy.
In the context of Assam, this vision translates into a focus on infrastructure development, industrial growth, and social development, with the goal of creating a more inclusive and sustainable development model. The emphasis on SDGs, particularly in areas such as education, health, and economic growth, indicates a commitment to addressing the long-standing challenges that have hindered the region’s development.
However, the success of this vision will depend on several factors. First, there is a need for more effective coordination between central and state governments to ensure that projects are implemented in a timely and efficient manner. Second, there is a need for greater focus on local needs and priorities, with projects tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities in different parts of the state. Finally, there is a need for sustained investment and policy support to ensure that the gains made under PM-DevINE are sustained over the long term.
Conclusion: The Path Forward for Assam and the North East
The PM-DevINE initiative represents a significant step forward in the Union Government’s efforts to address the development needs of Assam and the broader North East region. By focusing on infrastructure, social development, and economic growth, the initiative has the potential to transform the region and integrate it more fully into the national development narrative.
However, the success of this initiative will depend on the effective implementation of projects, the timely utilization of allocated funds, and the alignment of projects with local needs and priorities. Moreover, there is a need for greater transparency and accountability in the management of these projects, as well as a focus on sustaining the gains made under the initiative over the long term.
While the PM-DevINE initiative represents a positive shift in the Union Government’s approach to the North East, its success will require sustained effort, effective coordination, and a commitment to addressing the specific challenges and opportunities in the region. If these challenges can be addressed, the initiative has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life in Assam and contribute to the overall development of the North East region.
About the authors
Anirudh Goswami is Founder, The BORBHAG Group. An expert in the public policy space who works closely with MNCs to build their strategic advocacy engagements from Washington D.C. to the Districts of India
Mrinal Talukdar is a journalist and author