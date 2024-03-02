Assam’s Higher Education and Rs 27,000 Cr Semiconductor Industry

Mrinal Talukdar
In a state where narratives are set and controlled largely by social media lumpen elements and so-called “Jatiya Sanghtans”, the announcement of a Rs 27,000 crore investment in a semiconductor facility in Assam stands as a monumental and forward-thinking shift.
Such news is so groundbreaking that it seemingly surpasses the grasp of reactionary elements, heralding a new era of potential prosperity and technological advancement.
This announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for Assam, a state still wrestling with the heavy burdens of its past. For over five decades, issues of citizenship have cast a shadow of uncertainty and emotional turmoil over its people. Yet, this remarkable investment promises a beacon of hope, potentially dispelling long-held pessimisms and marking the beginning of a new, optimistic chapter for Assam.
At a time when the focus of high-tech industry investments has predominantly been on states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, Assam emerges as an unlikely victor in securing a colossal investment for a semiconductor assembly and testing facility.
This achievement is the fruit of relentless efforts by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who, alongside Ranjit Barthakur, Chairman of FICCI North East, successfully convinced the Tata Group and the Indian government to invest in the state.
This venture represents a significant departure from the norm, where India's private sector expansion was traditionally limited to specific regions. The recent endorsement of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) for Tata's semiconductor project near Guwahati on February 29, catapults Assam onto the list of India's new investment destinations, joining the ranks of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.
The government's announcement that TSAT will focus on pioneering semiconductor technologies, with the ambition of producing 48 million chips daily for a range of applications, underscores the strategic importance of this investment.
It not only signifies a substantial leap for Assam but also positions it alongside Gujarat, which received two of the three semiconductor projects approved by the Union cabinet, highlighting Assam's emerging role in the nation's technological landscape.
This shift is particularly noteworthy given the traditional flow of high-value technology investments towards India's more developed areas. Assam's ability to attract such a significant project reflects its burgeoning status as an attractive destination for private investment, a shift from its historical reliance on public sector contracts and a struggle with skill shortages.
Credit for this transformative achievement goes to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose vision and determination played a pivotal role in persuading key stakeholders of Assam's potential. The Tata Group's decision to invest in Assam, amidst various challenges, marks a strategic move, reinforcing their commitment to Eastern India. This project is a critical test of Assam's industrial capabilities and its readiness to meet the high expectations that accompany such a significant investment.
However, concerns linger regarding Assam's higher education system, which remains entrenched in archaic and conventional studies. The question arises: can it produce the human resources needed for the burgeoning ecosystem that will emerge from the semiconductor project's full operation?
The focus must move beyond the expansion of universities and conventional subjects. Assam's higher education must evolve to generate skilled human resources, ensuring the state's sustainable growth and its ability to capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity.