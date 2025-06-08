Bangladesh to Go For National Election in April 2026

Amid uncertainty and socio-political turmoil in Bangladesh, its interim government head Dr Muhammad Yunus announced probable timing of the next general election by the first half of April 2026. The lone Nobel laureate of Bangladesh having a population of 170 million people, while addressing the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, clarified that the Muslim majority nation will go for the 13th Parliamentary elections prior to Bangladeshi New Year 1433. The chief advisor of the caretaker government, which was installed after a student-led public movement ousted the sitting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August 2024, asked the electorates to support a free, fair, impartial and inclusive election in the south Asian country.

Prof Yunus also informed that the country’s election commission will provide a detailed roadmap of the polls in an appropriate time, prior to which the voters should work out their preparation for electing right candidates to Jatiya Sansad with an aim to end political violence, corruption and bad governance from Bangladesh. The soft spoken octogenarian gentleman expressed hope that the election would satisfy the souls of martyrs during the July-August 2024 uprising and bring peace to their souls. ‘We want the largest number of voters, candidates and parties to participate in the next elections’, he stated during the address, which was live telecast by the state-run television and radio outlets along with private media platforms.

Speaking about mandates of the current administration as ‘reform, justice and election’, Dr Yunus commented, “We want an election that honors the sacrifices of martyrs…. Let this be remembered as the freest and fairest election the country has witnessed in decades.” He also added that millions of young voters will participate in the electoral process for the first time in their lives, who would hold the candidates and political parties accountable in due course of time. The voters will demand the elected representatives to run the country with honesty and transparency keeping themselves completely free from all kinds of corruption, partisanship, tender-syndicate manipulation, extortion, and other anti-people activities, he asserted.

He did not forget to mention about the menace created by the Hasina-led Awami League government in Dhaka for decades, commenting that a faulty electoral system can only help raise an autocratic regime (like that of Hasina). Calling upon the people to remain united against Awami League forces and its allies, Dr Yunus reiterated that the trial of crimes against humanity (read engineered by Hasina and her associates) will see visible progress. Elaborating on the government-formed reform commissions, based on which the National Consensus Commission has been discussing with the political parties, the widely admired teacher turned social business preacher added that the commission will announce the July Charter very soon.

Greeting the people on Eid, Dr Yunus commented that it’s one of the largest religious festivals of Muslims and a unique symbol of deep devotion and ultimate sacrifice to the almighty. He reminded that Eid-ul-Azha teaches peace, compassion, sacrifice, and brotherhood, where the true spirit lies in self-purification, self-restraint and harmony among Muslims. He urged the people to maintain unity, hygiene and care for the poor, so that Bangladesh can grow as a nation with happiness, growth and prosperity. His address also highlighted various issues including Rohingyas’ plight, enforced disappearance, international aid, import & export, etc. Dr Yunus earlier addressed the nation on 25 March ahead of Independence Day and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid greetings to Dr Yunus and the people of Bangladesh. The message, sent through the Embassy in Dhaka, said that the holy festival is an indispensable part of a rich and diverse cultural heritage. Millions of Muslims celebrate the occasion with delight and passion. This festival reminds everyone of the eternal values of sacrifice, compassion and fraternity, which are essential for building a peaceful and inclusive world, said PM Modi.

The prime opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was insisting for an early election (preferably by December this year), expressed disappointment that mid-April is a bad choice for polls because of extreme heat and also rains. BNP leaders argued that the election in December is still possible. Communist Party of Bangladesh also echoed a similar version stating that winter will be the best time for polls in Bangladesh. Earlier, Bangladesh army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman also emphasized on conducting the election by December. However, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders welcomed the election roadmap, stating that the nation felt relieved knowing that the poll-time. Newly launched National Citizen Party along with Nagarik Oikya, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party, etc also welcomed the poll timing.

It’s yet to be clear if Awami League will be able to participate in the polls, as all kinds of activities by the ousted premier’s party were recently banned by the interim government under a modified anti-terror law and the election authorities put its registration on hold. Besides Hasina, who is taking an unofficial shelter in Delhi since her departure from Dhaka, hundreds of party leaders are still on the run to escape the arrest. Many of them will have to face legal battles against a number of police complaints in their home country. Some of them commented on social media that Dr Yunus was simply buying time (nearly ten months to prepare for the polls) and framing a wrong narrative against the oldest party of Bangladesh.

Even Hasina herself also faces an extradition directive from the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh to get her produced before the tribunal on 16 June next. The ICT-Bangladesh, incidentally set up by Hasina herself in 2009 to probe and prosecute individuals for war crimes in the time of Bangladesh Liberation War in collaboration with the then West Pakistan forces in 1971, accused her of mass killing (up to 1,400 people including a large number of youths) in July-August countrywide uprising. It also issued a fresh arrest warrant for Hasina and some of her close associates. New Delhi has however ignored the repatriation demand from Dhaka and continued giving shelter to Hasina (though with some restrictions).

A few months back, Dr Yunus on the eve of Pohela Boishakh (first day of Nababarsa that usually falls on 14 April of the Gregorian calendar year), called the people to work together for creating a discrimination-free Bangladesh, where every citizen is happy, peaceful and progressive. Describing the new year festivity as a symbol of harmony and reunion, Dr Yunus noted that despite differences in beliefs & customs, the Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and other communities living on the mountains and valleys of Bangladesh are all part of one family, united by a rich diversity of language, culture, and traditions.