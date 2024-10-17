Bangladesh Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Sheikh Hasina

A Bangladeshi court has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after being ousted from power during a widespread student-led movement.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh issued the warrant on Thursday, along with warrants for 45 others, including high-ranking members of the Awami League party, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the recent unrest.
The tribunal, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, acted upon petitions filed by the prosecution, which sought the arrest warrants. Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam stated, “The tribunal has directed the authorities to produce the 46 individuals, including Hasina, before it after their arrest by November 18.”
Islam further alleged, “Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity from July to August.” Among the 46 individuals named in the warrants are former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, and Anisul Huq.
This development comes on the heels of the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, reconstituting the ICT on October 14, appointing Justice Mortuza as chairman, alongside Justices Shafiul and Mohitul as members. The tribunal has reportedly received over 60 complaints regarding crimes against humanity and genocide linked to Hasina and her associates.
The unrest that led to these allegations has resulted in over 230 fatalities amidst violent protests across the nation. Since the mass demonstrations began in mid-July against a controversial quota system for government jobs, the death toll has tragically surpassed 600.