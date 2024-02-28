Bir Chilarai: Paying Tributes To An Astonishing War Hero

The birth anniversary of Chilarai is observed every year on the full moon day of Magh in Assamese calendar year with various programs. The State government celebrates the day as Bir Chilarai Divas on the particular date and also declares it as a state holiday. Moreover, the government confers an important award in memory of the great warrior. Historians say, Sankaradev was chased by the then Ahom king and had to move towards the west. Without the patronage of Narnarayan -Chilarai, Sankaradev would not have even survived. Often some intellectuals interpret this fact as a hate speech towards Ahom rulers, without realising that if Ahom General Lachit Barphukan could not defeat the Mughal invaders, the north-eastern region would have been changed forever. Bir Lachit not only saved the region, but also many parts of present day southeast Asia from a forced process of conversion to Islam. Hence, the indigenous populace will continue admiring both Chilarai and Lachit for generations to come.