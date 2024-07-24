The Time For Policy Advocacy is Now

Firstly, recognise your public policy department as a business-critical department. If viewed as a non-essential support function, these departments will rarely serve their purpose and be relegated to a corner of the organisation – not delivering the value that they are capable of. This is a practical necessity considering the varying array of public policy issues and activities that have a bearing on business. It is critical for organisations to understand that while policy issues/government actions will have immediate impact on businesses, well thought out engagement has the potential to generate business defining opportunities in the future as well as minimize the impact of risk. We believe this has the potential to generate real financial value in the long term. Easier said than done, there is opportunity to bring about a paradigm shift in the way organisations think about public policy. Demonstrating value through small wins – is a first step.