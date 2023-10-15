Celebrating Durga Puja Sans Idols: Kamakhya Temple’s Way

Unlike other Durga Puja mandaps showcasing splendid clay idols of Devi Maa, the celebration at Kamakhya temple nestled atop Nilachal hills traditionally avoids any idol worshipping. The auspicious occasion symbolising the victory over the demon king Mahishasura (so Durga Devi is also known as Mahishasura Mardini) goes for a fortnight beginning with Krishna Navami and ending with Shukla Navami of Ahina. The rituals like Mahasnan (ritualistic bath of the deity), Pithasthan with Panchagarva, sacrifice of buffalo, goat, pigeon, fish, gourd, pumpkin, sugarcane etc are performed at the main Peeth (sanctum sanctorum). Thousands of Hindu devotees from different parts of the country throng the Kamakhya temple. The sacred temple, a major seat of Shakti worship, maintains the tradition of celebrating Durga Puja (also known as Durgotsav) annually during Shardiya Navratri festival where Devi’s nine incarnations are worshipped.