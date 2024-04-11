China’s Misadventure In Arunachal Pradesh

China does the tricks very often to draw the international media attention with an aim to cover up their invasion over the Tibetan people and their holy land in the 1950s, following which Param Pavan Dalai Lama had to escape Potala palace and take refuge in Dharamshala of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Indians are unanimous in support the cause of Tibet even though New Delhi has not materialised their wish. Probably time has come to show Beijing its real face as an aggressor and morally support the decades-long movement for an independent Tibet, said a PPFA statement.