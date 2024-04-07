Who Smuggles Exotic Animals to India via Assam?

Shamirdapar Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi district bordering Mizoram told this writer that the four-wheeler hit the police barricade and came to halt after trying to flee.

“We managed to catch the vehicle with two persons and rescued the birds. We brought in the forest authorities and Initial investigation has identified the species as Indonesian-based. We have ensured the safety of the rescued animals and birds by placing them under the care of the forest department,” Baruah told this correspondent.

The individuals apprehended in connection with the operation were identified as Moinuddin Ali and Samsul Haque, both hailing to the Hojai area of Assam.