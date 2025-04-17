Climate Change in the Context of Guwahati

By Kanika Sarma

Advertisment

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues in the world today. Global discussions are taking place on how to protect the planet—how to preserve existing greenery and plant more trees to control rising temperatures. At such a critical juncture, the natural environment of our lush green Assam continues to face relentless exploitation.

Particularly in Guwahati, large-scale tree cutting is taking place. Massive deforestation is being carried out under the banner of making Guwahati a "smart city." For instance, on both sides of National Highway 29 from Guwahati to Boko, instructions have already been issued by the Forest Department to cut down nearly 7,000 fully grown trees.

Aren’t such actions contributing to the global rise in temperature? In September 2024, Assam recorded its highest ever temperature of 45–46°C. For nearly five consecutive days, people suffered under extreme heat. This was soon followed by continuous rainfall, which led to widespread damage and distress.

About a year ago, during a visit to Guwahati, I noticed that the park near the Kachari Ghat area had been dug up. The century-old trees along the riverside had already been cut down. Ancient trees such as Krishnachura, Sonaru, Nahor, Modar, and Kadam were all gone. The shaded riverside path used for walking had disappeared. One can no longer hear the calls of birds that once thrived there. The park, which used to attract people from far away for morning walks, now stands as a memory.

Once the new project is completed, a modern green park will supposedly take its place, filled with restaurants. Foundations for several such establishments have already been laid on the riverbank sand.

When the tree cutting was initiated, the local public appealed to the authorities through various means. Unfortunately, those appeals fell on deaf ears. In return, people were only assured that a beautiful park would be built. Whether that promise will be fulfilled remains to be seen.

The other day, I noticed that many trees lining the Dighalipukhuri (a historic pond in Guwahati) had been marked with yellow paint. This typically means those trees are scheduled to be cut soon. Reportedly, a company from outside Assam has been contracted to transform Guwahati into a "smart city," and these century-old trees are now considered obstacles to development.

The people of Guwahati have begun protesting against this project. I sincerely hope their efforts succeed. Previously, people had protested against the cutting of trees near Kachari Ghat through demonstrations and public meetings, but to no avail. Let’s hope the fate of the trees at Dighalipukhuri is different—so that they can continue to keep Guwahati green and beautiful for generations to come.

Also Read: Heritage or Politics? The Ugly Battle Over Tinsukia’s Na-Pukhuri