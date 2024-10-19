Delhi Needs To Listen To Himalayas

This is what differentiates Wangchuk’s fast from other protests and movements, valuable as all of these are in a democracy. He sets up a moral equation with the Indian state that reminds you of how Gandhiji related to the British empire. Wangchuk makes legitimate political demands on behalf of his people, but he refuses to be a supplicant. He is persistent and firm, without being aggressive or combative. That is why Delhi Police doesn’t know how to handle him. He is not charmed by the “civilisation” that he sees in Delhi; he seeks to question its claims of superiority. He questions its monopoly of knowledge and brings the gift of the “traditional” wisdom of tribal people, their ways of living with scarcity and of dealing with adversities. He stands tall and offers something to the centres of power, an alternative vision of development, a new approach to education, a new perspective on energy. He seeks liberation not just for the people of Ladakh, but for the people of India.